nLight Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETnLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.13M (-11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LASR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments