Upstart, Blend Labs, lendingTree slide after Fed rate hike hits lending stocks
Nov. 02, 2022 3:54 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), SOFI, LDI, TREE, BLNDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND), lendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), loandepot (NYSE:LDI), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) were among a raft of lending-focused fintech stocks that dropped in late Wednesday trading after the Federal Reserve hiked its key rate by another 75 basis points.
- In addition, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it's too early to think about pausing its rate hike cycle. His hawkish comments mean interest rates may go higher than market participants had been expecting and it will take longer for rates to subside. With higher interest rates, consumers and businesses will be less likely to borrow.
- Upstart (UPST) stock dropped 7.4%, and Blend Labs (BLND) stock slid 8.3%. Both companies provide lending platforms for banks and other financial institutions.
- For lenders, LoanDepot (LDI) -6.6%, LendingTree (TREE) -9.4%, and SoFi Technologies -11%.
- SA contributor Simple Investing says Upstart (UPST) provides a huge opportunity that can be lost in the blink of an eye.
