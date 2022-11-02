Why did Li Auto stock jump today? Investors are looking beyond the near-term headwinds

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) rallied 12.05% on Wednesday afternoon as the volatile swings for the Chinese electric vehicle maker continued.

The action this week on Li Auto (LI) has been centered in part on the company's deliveries report for October, which showed a 31.4% year-over-year gain and 13% month-over-month decline. Li Auto (LI) was the closest of the Chinese automakers to hit the consensus mark with October deliveries. On YTD basis, the automaker delivered 96,979 vehicles through the end of October up 54.13% Y/Y.

Li Auto (LI) officially launched its new SUV, the Li L8, on September 30 and began accepting reservations for the next model, the Li L7.

Some traders are also pointing to the loose speculation in China about some easing of the zero-COVID policy and a new vaccine, which has brought in some buyers of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks in general.

Li Auto (LI) still trades more than 40% below its 200-day moving average despite the Wednesday rally.