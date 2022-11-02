S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq drop as Fed message not dovish enough for Wall Street

The announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision inspired jagged trading in the final hours of Wednesday's trading, with the major U.S. equity averages eventually finishing the day solidly in negative territory.

The markets initially had trouble deciphering the signals sent by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as the U.S. central bank announced its fourth consecutive interest rate increase of 75 basis points. Eventually, the message registered as not dovish enough for Wall Street, pushing the major averages lower. The slide included a drop of more than 3% in the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -3.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -2.5% and the Dow (DJI) ended -1.6%.

Looking at the closing numbers, the Dow slumped 505.44 points to finish at 32,147.76. The S&P 500 concluded trading at 3,759.69, a decline of 96.41 on the session. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq declined 366.05 to end at 10,524.80.

All 11 S&P sectors finished the day lower by at least 1%. This was led by the megacap sectors of Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Info Tech, which each dropped by more than 3%.

Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft all fell by nearly 4%. At the same time, Meta and Amazon showed declines of around 5%, while Tesla dropped nearly 6%.

"The market knows that the economy is too strong for the Fed to become dovish at this point. Job openings came in strong, ISM Manufacturing Index new orders rebounded, and overall inflation expectations remain high," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha, explaining the negative reaction stocks had to the Fed announcement.

"The biggest risk is that the market is faced with high inflation readings going forward, which will make Powell's (somewhat) dovish comments obsolete," he said. "An early pivot could make the Fed’s job even harder as a weaker dollar would quickly fuel commodity prices, impacting producer prices and eventually consumer prices again."

Looking ahead, Nelissen predicted "the S&P 500 to remain in a very volatile sideways trend with a potential downside to the low 3,000 points range," a fact that "could force the Fed to pivot early next year."

In remarks delivered following the policy announcement, Powell signaled that a slowing of rate hikes could come in the near future, possibly starting at the central bank's next meeting. However, he also noted that "we have more ground to cover" and pushed back on the idea that Fed has been too aggressive, adding "I don't get any sense that we've overtightened or moved too fast."

Wall Street is now generally expecting the Fed to ease off the gas at its next meeting, scheduled for December. The markets are pricing in a 55.7% chance that Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points at that point, with a 4.7% chance that the increase will be as small as 25 basis points. The probability of another 75-basis-point rise currently sits at 39.7%.

These odds suggest the markets read Powell's remarks as slightly dovish. A day ago, prior to the Fed announcement, markets had put the chances of a 75-basis-point increase at the December meeting at roughly 50/50.

"The Fed is communicating a step down in the rate hike pace but a higher terminal value," Renaissance Macro Research said. "I can see another 150bps of hikes over the next four meetings."

The bond market reacted to the latest Fed pronouncement with higher yields. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose 4 basis point to 4.09%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 6 basis points to 4.60%. The dollar index (DXY) was slightly higher.

Later this week, stocks will react to the government's monthly jobs report, due out on Friday. Wednesday saw a preview to this data, as ADP's measure of private payrolls showed an increase of 239K in October. This came in hotter than the 200K increase economists had projected.

Following up on Tuesday's job-openings statistics, the ADP report provided further evidence of lingering resilience in the labor market, despite the sharp increase in interest rates this year.

Turning to individual stocks, Airbnb dropped after its earnings report included cautious guidance about bookings. Meanwhile, Boeing edged higher after issuing an upbeat free cash flow forecast at its investor day.