Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) has seen some choppy trading on Federal Reserve policy day but spent much of the day in positive ground after third-quarter earnings that beat expectations on profit and subscriber numbers, and the company headed to the high-yield debt market for $2B to help build out its wireless plans.

Revenues of $4.1B narrowly missed expectations after falling by 8% from the prior year. Service revenue fell 6.7% to $3.93B.

Despite some moderation on costs, operating income fell 41% to $427M.

And some moderation in income tax provisions helped soften the blow on net income that beat expectations, at $412.2M.

Net pay TV subscribers rose by about 30,000, vs. a year-ago decline of 13,000, to land just over 10M total subs (7.61M to Dish TV, 2.41M to Sling). Analysts had expected total subs of 9.8M and 2.3M to Sling.

The company also beat expectations on the wireless subscription front - adding 1,000 net subs against expectations of a loss, and a year-ago net decline of 121,000 subs. It ended the quarter with 8.01M wireless subscribers.