Qualcomm takes a hit as chipmaker sees more handset weakness ahead

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares dropped by as much as 8% in after-hours trading Wednesday as the communications chipmaking giant said its handset business is likely to see a greater-than-expected decline for the rest of the year.

Chief Executive Cristiano Amon echoed some of what many other tech kingpins have recently said about the effects of supply chain issues and a build up of products in their business pipelines. In a statement, Amon said Qualcomm's (QCOM) "financial outlook is being temporarily impacted by elevated channel inventory," but that the company's diversification strategy and "long-term opportunities remain unchanged."

Amon's comments came along with Qualcomm (QCOM) saying that it now expects its handset volume business to decline in "a low double-digit percentage range" for 2022, as opposed to an earlier forecast of a "mid single-digit percentage decline" from a year ago. Qualcomm (QCOM) said that it was modifying its handset outlook due to "the rapid deterioration in demand and easing of supply constraints across the semiconductor industry [that] have resulted in elevated channel inventory.

Along those lines, Qualcomm (QCOM) said it now expects to earn between $2.25 and $2.45 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $9.2B to $10B for its current, fiscal first quarter.

Qualcomm (QCOM) also said that for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended September 25, it earned $3.13 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $11.39B. Wall Street analysts had earlier forecast Qualcomm (QCOM) to earn $3.13 a share, on $11.36B in sales for the quarter.

Last week, Qualcomm (QCOM) received strong enthusiasm from HSBC analyst Frank Lee, who started his coverage of Qualcomm (QCOM) with a buy rating.