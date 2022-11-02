Oppenheimer downgraded Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Perform from Outperform on Wednesday, noting challenges in the rollout of the biotech's cancer therapy Ayvakit.

In January 2020, the FDA approved Ayvakit for certain patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and expanded the label to include advanced systemic mastocytosis (Advanced SM).

Without any price target on the stock, Oppenheimer analysts led by Matthew Biegler point out that Blueprint (BPMC) has lowered its full-year forecast for Ayvakit to $108-111M from $115M to $130M previously.

They argue that the company is struggling to win market share for the treatment in associated hematological malignancy (AHN) which represents the largest patient population in Advanced SM.

"Educational efforts are ongoing, but if these fall short, the company may need to consider combination trials (lengthy and costly)," the analysts added, noting that even a potential label expansion to include indolent SM is unlikely for at least another year.

“…it doesn’t look like BPMC will get any help from its pipeline,” the analysts wrote noting a “mediocre” data readout for lung cancer candidate BLU-945 and the company’s plans to deprioritize EGFR inhibitor BLU-701.