Personalis GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.06, revenue of $14.9M beats by $1.26M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Personalis press release (NASDAQ:PSNL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.58 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $14.9M (-33.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.26M.
  • Gross margin was 16.7% in the three months ended September 30, 2022
  • Operating expenses were $29.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022
  • Net loss was $26.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, and net loss per share was $0.58 based on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 45.9 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $192.8 million as of September 30, 2022
  • FY Outlook:
    • Total company revenue is expected to be in the range of $63.0 million to $64.0 million
    • Revenue from biopharma and all other customers, excluding the VA MVP, is expected to be in the range of $55.5 million to $56.5 million
    • Net loss is expected to be in the range of $111.0 million to $114.0 million

