Qorvo Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.16B beats by $30M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Qorvo press release (NASDAQ:QRVO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.66 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.16B (-7.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Grant Brown, chief financial officer of Qorvo, said, “Qorvo delivered September quarterly revenue and EPS above the high end of our guidance while also reducing inventories. Looking forward, we anticipate ongoing weakness across end markets, primarily consumer, and a more acute inventory correction at our Android-based smartphone customers. Despite the challenging environment, we expect to deliver strong free cash flow in fiscal 2023 while investing to drive diversified long-term growth. On this outlook and projected free cash flow, the board of directors has approved a $2 billion share repurchase authorization.”
- FQ3 Outlook: Revenue of $700M to $750M vs. consensus of $974.25M; Non-GAAP gross margin between 43% and 44%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.75 vs. consensus of $1.71.
