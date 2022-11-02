Yellow GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.47, revenue of $1.36B misses by $10M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:05 PM ETYellow Corporation (YELL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Yellow press release (NASDAQ:YELL): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.47.
  • Revenue of $1.36B (+4.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, the Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $90.6 million in third quarter 2022 compared to $94.4 million in the prior-year comparable quarter.
  • The Company’s available liquidity, which is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and Managed Accessibility (as detailed in the supplemental information provided below) under its ABL facility, was $325.8 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $409.2 million a year ago.
  • The Company’s outstanding debt was $1.603 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $1.614 billion as of September 30, 2021.

