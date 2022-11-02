Axcelis Technologies GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.08, revenue of $229.18M beats by $4.8M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:06 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Axcelis Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ACLS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $229.18M (+29.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.8M.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 45.1%, compared to 44.8% in the second quarter.
- Record systems backlog of $1.1 billion and bookings of $337.1 million in the third quarter.
- Outlook: For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $232-240 million vs. consensus of $224.74M. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 40-41%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $41-45 million with earnings per diluted share of $1.00-1.10. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $885 million with gross margins of greater than 43%.
