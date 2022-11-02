Zillow reports Q3 results

  • Zillow press release (NASDAQ:ZG): Q3 net loss of $53M
  • Revenue of $483M (-12.2% Y/Y) beats by $24.89M.
  • IMT segment revenue of $457 million, while down 5% year over year, was above the high end of the company's outlook range.
  • Premier Agent revenue decreased 13% year over year to $312 million.
  • Rentals revenue increased 10% year over year to $74 million, better than the company's expectations.
  • Mortgages segment revenue was $26 million, near the high end of the company's outlook range, with purchase loan origination volume growing 24% compared to Q2 2022.
  • Traffic to Zillow Group's mobile apps and websites in Q3 was 236 million average monthly unique users, an increase of 4% year over year. Visits during Q3 were 2.8 billion, up 4% year over year.

