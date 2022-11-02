Booking Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $53.03 beats by $3.18, revenue of $6.05B beats by $130M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Booking Holdings press release (NASDAQ:BKNG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $53.03 beats by $3.18.
- Revenue of $6.05B (+29.3% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Gross travel bookings, net of cancellations, were $32.1B, an increase of 36% Y/Y.
- Room nights booked in the 3rd quarter of 2022 increased 31% from the prior-year quarter.
- "I am encouraged by the strong results we are reporting today, including the highest amount of quarterly revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ever for our company. We saw an improvement in room night trends as we moved through the quarter and accommodation ADR growth continued to be strong," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "Despite the rising concern around the macroeconomic environment, we are encouraged by the slight improvement in room night growth we have seen in October and by the level of bookings for travel in early 2023."
