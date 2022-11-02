Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) clings to gains in the stock market's late afternoon swoon, +0.9% after the company exceeded estimates for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues and raised its earnings guidance for the full year.

Q3 net income increased to $2.38/share from $1.73 in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 18% Y/Y to $4.37B and GAAP operating margin improved to 16.9% from 15.7% a year ago.

Trane (TT) raised full-year guidance, now seeing adjusted earnings of $7.15-$7.20, above $7.09 analyst consensus estimate and previous guidance of $7.05-$7.15, and sees revenue as reported rising 11%-12% and organic revenue growth of 13%-14%.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan praised Trane's (TT) "good execution [in] a mixed environment," but the stock's valuation premium already discounts upside and "a forward outlook that will be increasingly dynamic into next year," as reported by Bloomberg.

Cowen analysts said Trane's (TT) orders, sales and EPS were above Wall Street expectations, and the results should sustain the stock's relative premium to other HVAC names.

Trane Technologies' (TT) stock price return shows a 17% YTD loss and an 11% decline during the past year.