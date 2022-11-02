eBay Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.4B beats by $80M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • eBay press release (NASDAQ:EBAY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.4B (-4.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Shares +7%.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume of $17.7 billion, down 11% on an as-reported basis and down 5% on an FX-Neutral basis
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS per diluted share of $(0.13) and $1.00, respectively, on a continuing operations basis
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin of 23.9% and 28.9%, respectively
  • Returned over $421 million to shareholders in Q3, including $301 million of share repurchases and $120 million paid in cash dividends.
  • Guidance:

