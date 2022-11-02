Sunrun GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $1.01, revenue of $631.91M beats by $63.28M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:08 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sunrun press release (NASDAQ:RUN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $1.01.
  • Revenue of $631.91M (+44.0% Y/Y) beats by $63.28M.
  • Net Subscriber Value expands significantly to $13,259, exceeding guidance
  • Net Earning Assets increased by $465 million from the prior quarter, now at $5.1 billion, including $956 million in Total Cash
  • Customer Additions of 35,760 in Q3, bringing total Customers to 759,937, 21% year-over-year growth in Customers
  • 17% year-over-year growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed in Q3
  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $969 Million with Average Contract Life Remaining of 17.6 years
  • Outlook: Management expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be approximately 25% for the full year 2022.
  • Net Subscriber Value is expected to increase sequentially in Q4 from Q3.
  • Total Value Generated is expected to be greater than $1 billion for the full year 2022
  • Shares +7.11%.

