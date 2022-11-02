Realty Income FFO of $0.98 misses by $0.01, revenue of $837.3M beats by $27.03M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Realty Income press release (NYSE:O): Q3 FFO of $0.98 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $837.3M (+70.9% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M.
- As of September 30, 2022, our portfolio consisted of 11,733 properties located in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the U.K. and Spain, and leased to 1,147 clients doing business in 79 industries.
- As of September 30, 2022, portfolio occupancy was 98.9% with 131 properties available for lease or sale, as compared to 98.9% as of June 30, 2022 and 98.8% as of September 30, 2021.
- AFFO of $3.87-$3.94 from prior guidance of $3.92-$4.05 vs. $4.02 consensus
