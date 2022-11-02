Etsy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.19, revenue of $594.47M beats by $30.27M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Etsy press release (NASDAQ:ETSY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $594.47M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.27M.
- Consolidated GMS was $3.0 billion, down 3.3% year-over-year and up 0.7% on a currency-neutral basis.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167.8 million, with Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%, down 500 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected between $700M to $780M vs. consensus of $741.22M; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~27%; and GMS of $3.6B to $4.0B
- Shares +8%.
