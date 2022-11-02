Etsy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.19, revenue of $594.47M beats by $30.27M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Etsy press release (NASDAQ:ETSY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $594.47M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.27M.
  • Consolidated GMS was $3.0 billion, down 3.3% year-over-year and up 0.7% on a currency-neutral basis. 
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $167.8 million, with Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%, down 500 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected between $700M to $780M vs. consensus of $741.22M; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of ~27%; and GMS of $3.6B to $4.0B
  • Shares +8%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.