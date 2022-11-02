Equinix FFO of $7.73 beats by $2.70, revenue of $1.8B misses by $40M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:10 PM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Equinix press release (NASDAQ:EQIX): Q3 FFO of $7.73 beats by $2.70.
  • Revenue of $1.8B (+7.1% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Delivered sixth consecutive quarter of record channel bookings, accounting for more than 35% of total bookings and approximately 60% of new logos
  • Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q3 with total interconnections increasing to more than 443,000.

  • 2022 Annual Guidance Summary

    • Revenues
      • $7.240 - $7.260 billion, an increase of 9% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%
      • An increase of $15 million compared to prior guidance, offset by a $44 million foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates
    • Adjusted EBITDA
      • $3.352 - $3.372 billion, a 46% adjusted EBITDA margin
      • An increase of $46 million compared to prior guidance including integration costs, offset by a $22 million foreign currency impact compared to prior guidance rates
      • Assumes $20 million of integration costs
    • AFFO and AFFO per Share
      • $2.676 - $2.696 billion, an increase of 9 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%

