Warrior Met Coal GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.06, revenue of $371.94M beats by $1.2M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:11 PM ETWarrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Warrior Met Coal press release (NYSE:HCC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $371.94M (+83.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.2M.
  • Total revenues were $390.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, including $371.9 million in mining revenues, which consisted of met coal sales of 1.5 million short tons at an average net selling price of $248.13 per short ton, net of demurrage and other charges.
  • Depreciation and depletion expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were $30.8 million, or 7.9% of total revenues and were higher than the prior year.
  • Cash flows used in financing activities for the third quarter of 2022 were $90.5 million, primarily due to the payment of the regular quarterly dividend and special dividend totaling $44.4 million, retirements of debt of $37.8 million and principal repayments of financing lease obligations of $8.3 million.

