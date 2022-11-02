Roku GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.41, revenue of $761.37M beats by $67.81M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:13 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Roku press release (NASDAQ:ROKU): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.88 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $761.37M (+12.0% Y/Y) beats by $67.81M.
- Platform revenue increased 15% Y?Y to $670M.
- Gross profit was down 2% Y/Y to $357M.
- Roku added 2.3M incremental Active Accounts in Q3 to reach 65.4M.
- Streaming Hours were 21.9B hours, an increase of 1.1B hours from last quarter.
- Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew to $44.25 (trailing 12-month basis), up 10% Y/Y.
- Streaming Hours on The Roku Channel grew more than 90% Y/Y.
- "As we enter the holiday season, we expect the macro environment to further pressure consumer discretionary spend and degrade advertising budgets, especially in the TV scatter market. We expect these conditions to be temporary, but it is difficult to predict when they will stabilize or rebound. We therefore anticipate Q4 Player revenue and Platform revenue to be lower year over year."
- Q4 outlook is for total net revenue of roughly $800M vs. consensus of $894.63M, total gross profit of roughly $325M and adjusted EBITDA of negative $135M.
- Shares down 19% AH.
Comments (15)