Martin Midstream Partners reports Q3 results, cuts FY adj. EBITDA guidance

  • Martin Midstream Partners press release (NASDAQ:MMLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
  • Revenue of $229.31M (+8.5% Y/Y).
  • Revising our Q4 adj. EBITDA guidance to between $19M and $24M.
  • Now expects to generate adj. EBITDA between $116M and $121M for FY 2022, compared to the previously revised adj. EBITDA guidance of between $126M and $135M.
  • Distributable cash flow is now expected to be between $38M and $43M for FY 2022, compared to the previous distributable cash flow guidance of between $53M and $62M.

