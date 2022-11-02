Martin Midstream Partners reports Q3 results, cuts FY adj. EBITDA guidance
Nov. 02, 2022 4:13 PM ETMartin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Martin Midstream Partners press release (NASDAQ:MMLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
- Revenue of $229.31M (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Revising our Q4 adj. EBITDA guidance to between $19M and $24M.
- Now expects to generate adj. EBITDA between $116M and $121M for FY 2022, compared to the previously revised adj. EBITDA guidance of between $126M and $135M.
- Distributable cash flow is now expected to be between $38M and $43M for FY 2022, compared to the previous distributable cash flow guidance of between $53M and $62M.
Comments (2)