Cognizant Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.86B misses by $140M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:17 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Cognizant Technology press release (NASDAQ:CTSH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.86B (+2.5% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
  • Outlook: Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be $4.72B-$4.77B, or a decline of 0.2%-1.2% vs. consensus of $5.04B; Full-year 2022 revenue is expected to be approximately $19.3B, or growth of 4.5% (7.0% in constant currency) vs. consensus of $19.76B; Full-year 2022 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to expand 20 basis points to 15.6%; Full-year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.43-$4.46 vs. consensus of $4.53.

