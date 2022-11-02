Rubius stock falls over 5% after hours on strategic review, more job cuts
Nov. 02, 2022 4:18 PM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock fell 5.9% after hours on Wednesday as the firm initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a sale of all or part of the company or a merger.
- The firm is also reducing its workforce by 84% and will retain certain employees to execute the process.
- Rubius (RUBY) appointed its COO Dannielle Appelhans as president and CEO, effective Nov. 15.
- Current president and CEO Pablo Cagnoni was named chair of the board, effective immediately.
- CFO Pepe Carmona has also stepped down.
- Rubius (RUBY) said it recently generated new non-human primate data with the next generation cell conjugation RED PLATFORM.
- The data showed longer circulation time than observed with the first generation platform and increased levels of interferon gamma, a cytokine that is key for immune responses.
- Rubius (RUBY) advanced a next generation red cell therapeutic RTX-250 designed to activate dendritic cells.
- The company earlier discontinued trials for RTX-240 and RTX-224 and reduced its workforce by 75%.
Comments (1)