Rubius stock falls over 5% after hours on strategic review, more job cuts

Nov. 02, 2022 4:18 PM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock fell 5.9% after hours on Wednesday as the firm initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including a sale of all or part of the company or a merger.
  • The firm is also reducing its workforce by 84% and will retain certain employees to execute the process.
  • Rubius (RUBY) appointed its COO Dannielle Appelhans as president and CEO, effective Nov. 15.
  • Current president and CEO Pablo Cagnoni was named chair of the board, effective immediately.
  • CFO Pepe Carmona has also stepped down.
  • Rubius (RUBY) said it recently generated new non-human primate data with the next generation cell conjugation RED PLATFORM.
  • The data showed longer circulation time than observed with the first generation platform and increased levels of interferon gamma, a cytokine that is key for immune responses.
  • Rubius (RUBY) advanced a next generation red cell therapeutic RTX-250 designed to activate dendritic cells.
  • The company earlier discontinued trials for RTX-240 and RTX-224 and reduced its workforce by 75%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.