LifeVantage GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $51.8M
- LifeVantage press release (NASDAQ:LFVN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $51.8M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, versus $5.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2022.
- Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.3 million compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.4 million compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $41.8 million, or 80.8% of revenue, compared to $43.8 million, or 82.3% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2022.
