LifeVantage GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $51.8M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:19 PM ETLifeVantage Corporation (LFVN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • LifeVantage press release (NASDAQ:LFVN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
  • Revenue of $51.8M (-2.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, versus $5.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2022.
  • Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.3 million compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.4 million compared to $4.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $41.8 million, or 80.8% of revenue, compared to $43.8 million, or 82.3% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.