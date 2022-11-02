Realty Income (NYSE:O) raised its 2022 FFO guidance on Wednesday even as its Q3 revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations on rent increased and occupancy rates stayed high. Q3 normalized FFO per share, though, missed the average analyst by a penny.

The net lease REIT increased its guidance for 2022 normalized FFO per share of $3.99-$4.07 vs. $4.02 consensus and its previous range of $3.92-$4.05. Expectations for acquisition volume during the year were unchanged at $6.0B.

"The operating fundamentals of our business remain healthy as we finished the quarter with occupancy of 98.9% while registering a rent recapture rate of 108.5% on properties re-leased," said President and CEO Sumit Roy.

Q3 normalized FFO of $0.97, trailing the $0.99 consensus, fell from $1.02 in Q2 and from $ in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue increased to $837.3M, beating the $810.3M consensus, from $810.4M in the prior quarter and from $489.9M in the year-ago quarter. Realty Income (O) stock gained 0.7% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Same-store rental revenue of $612.3M rose 1.0% Y/Y and compared with Q2's $615.6M, which had risen 2.0% Y/Y.

Total expenses increased to $629M from $616M in Q2 and from $356M in Q3 2021.

Portfolio occupancy was 98.9% at Sept. 30, 2022 unchanged from June 30.

Conference call on Nov. 3 at 2:30 PM ET.

