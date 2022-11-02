MetLife Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04, revenue of $22.27B beats by $1.69B

Nov. 02, 2022
  • MetLife press release (NYSE:MET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $22.27B (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.69B.
  • Book value of $27.00 per share, down 65 percent from $77.24 per share at September 30, 2021.
  • Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $54.37 per share, down 5 percent from $57.29 per share at September 30, 2021.
  • Return on equity of 4.9 percent.
  • Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 8.9 percent.
  • Holding company cash and liquid assets of $5.2 billion at September 30, 2022, which is above the target cash buffer of $3.0 - $4.0 billion
  • Shares -1.3%.

