MetLife Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04, revenue of $22.27B beats by $1.69B
Nov. 02, 2022 4:21 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MetLife press release (NYSE:MET): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $22.27B (+31.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.69B.
- Book value of $27.00 per share, down 65 percent from $77.24 per share at September 30, 2021.
- Book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income other than foreign currency translation adjustments, of $54.37 per share, down 5 percent from $57.29 per share at September 30, 2021.
- Return on equity of 4.9 percent.
- Adjusted ROE, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, of 8.9 percent.
- Holding company cash and liquid assets of $5.2 billion at September 30, 2022, which is above the target cash buffer of $3.0 - $4.0 billion
- Shares -1.3%.
