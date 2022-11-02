Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has sharply reversed down 17.7% following a third-quarter earnings report where it beat revenue expectations but issued downbeat guidance on sales and profitability in the fourth quarter,

Revenues rose 12% to $761M, beating expectations as heavy growth on the platform (15% gain to $670.4M) more than trumped a slowdown in player revenues (down 7% to $91M).

Gross profit fell 2%, though, as platform grosses fell 1% to $374.2M and player gross losses widened to $17.5M. Gross margin fell by 6.7 percentage points - down 9.2 points on Platform and down 4.2 points in Players.

With hefty cost increases, the company swung to a heavy operating loss of $147M from a year-ago operating profit of $68.8M.

The outlook was tougher, however: Roku guided to Q4 revenue of $800M, vs. expectations for $894.6M, as well as gross profits of $325M; a net loss of $245M; and adjusted EBITDA of -$135M (below exepctations for -$45.5M).

The company focused on "meaningful growth in scale and engagement." Roku added 2.3M incremental active accounts in the quarter, to reach 65.4M (that marks 16% year-over-year growth); streaming hours rose 1.1B hours sequentially to hit 21.9B (up 21% Y/Y), and streaming hours on originals home The Roku Channel rose more than 90% year-over-year; and average revenue per user (trailing 12-month basis) grew to $44.25, up 10%.

Roku also said Chief Financial Officer Steve Louden plans to exit the company sometime in 2023, after helping recruit a successor and aiding in the transition. He had earlier planned to leave in late 2019 before reversing course and staying with the company.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.