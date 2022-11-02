Rocky Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.58, revenue of $147.5M beats by $6.6M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:22 PM ETRocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Rocky Brands press release (NASDAQ:RCKY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $147.5M (+17.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.6M.
- Income from operations increased $8.9 million, or 322.3% to $11.6 million, and increased $4.8 million or 73.6% to $11.3 million on an adjusted basis
- Gross margin in the third quarter of 2022 was $51.9 million, or 35.2% of net sales, compared to $47.0 million, or 37.4% of net sales, for the same period last year
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.6 million, or 7.9% of net sales compared to $2.8 million or 2.2% of net sales for the same period a year ago.
Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.3 million, or 7.9% of net sales compared to adjusted operating income of $6.5 million, or 5.2% of net sales a year ago.
Interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.2 million compared with $3.2 million a year ago.
