TTM Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13, revenue of $671.1M misses by $4.41M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:25 PM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TTM Technologies press release (NASDAQ:TTMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $671.1M (+20.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.41M.
- Operating cash flow of $80.0 million; free cash flow of $53.7 million
- Net leverage (net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA)
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $102.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Outlook of Q4 TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 per diluted share.
