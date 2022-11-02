TTM Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13, revenue of $671.1M misses by $4.41M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:25 PM ETTTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • TTM Technologies press release (NASDAQ:TTMI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $671.1M (+20.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.41M.
  • Operating cash flow of $80.0 million; free cash flow of $53.7 million
  • Net leverage (net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA)

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $102.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Outlook of Q4 TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 per diluted share.

