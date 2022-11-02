Fortinet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.15B beats by $30M

Nov. 02, 2022
  • Fortinet press release (NASDAQ:FTNT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.15B (+32.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Total billings were $1.41B, increase of 32.6% Y/Y.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $1.275B to $1.315B vs. consensus of $1.27B; Billings in the range of $1.665B to $1.720B; Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 75.0% to 76.0%; Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 30.0% to 31.0%; Diluted non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.38 to $0.40 vs. consensus of $0.35; assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%; diluted share count of 795M to 805M.

