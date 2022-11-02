Infinera Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $390.45M beats by $9.88M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:28 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Infinera press release (NASDAQ:INFN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $390.45M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.88M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.8% compared to 36.1% in the second quarter of 2022 and 38.0% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be $435 million +/- $15 million.
- GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 40.0% +/- 150 bps.
- GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $160 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $142 million +/- $2 million.
- GAAP operating margin is expected to be 1.0% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 7.0% +/- 200 bps
- Shares +3.44%.
Comments