Infinera Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $390.45M beats by $9.88M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:28 PM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Infinera press release (NASDAQ:INFN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $390.45M (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.88M.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.8% compared to 36.1% in the second quarter of 2022 and 38.0% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be $435 million +/- $15 million.
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be 38.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 40.0% +/- 150 bps.
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $160 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $142 million +/- $2 million.
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to be 1.0% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 7.0% +/- 200 bps
  • Shares +3.44%.

