Franklin Covey GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.12, revenue of $78.8M beats by $4.95M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:29 PM ETFranklin Covey Co. (FC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Franklin Covey press release (NYSE:FC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $78.8M (+14.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.95M.

  • Full Year All Access Pass Subscription and Subscription Services Sales Grow 28% to $144.5 Million, and Grow 26% in the Fourth Quarter, Education Division Revenues Grow 26% for Fiscal 2022 and 17% for the Fourth Quarter

  • Sum of Billed and Unbilled Deferred Subscription Revenue Increases 20% to $153.4 Million Compared with August 31, 2021

  • Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Exceed Expectations, with Fiscal 2022 Operating Income Increasing 192% to $23.7 Million and Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Increasing 51% to $42.2 Million

  • Liquidity Remains Strong, Cash Flows from Operating Activities Increase 13% to $52.3 Million, Available Liquidity Exceeds $75 Million at August 31, 2022

  • Operating income increased 192%, or $15.6 million, to $23.7 million for fiscal 2022, and increased 101%, or $4.4 million, to $8.7 million in the fourth quarter compared with $4.3 million in fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 increased 51%, or $14.2 million, to $42.2 million compared with $28.0 million in fiscal 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 26% to $13.3 million compared with $10.6 million in the prior year.

  • Cash flows provided by operating activities for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 increased 13% to $52.3 million compared with $46.2 million in fiscal 2021.

