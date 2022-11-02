Tricida stock rises 3% aftermarket on review of strategic alternatives
Nov. 02, 2022
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock rose 3.2% postmarket on Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will initiate a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.
- The strategic review may include a sale of the company and/or its assets.
- Tricida (TCDA) is also evaluating plans to reduce operating expenses, which it expects to initiate this month.
- Shares of Tricida (TCDA) dropped ~97% YTD.
- The company last week said its phase 3 trial for kidney disease candidate veverimer did not meet the main goal, sending its shares crashing ~94%.
