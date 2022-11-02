Procore Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.08, revenue of $186.43M beats by $10.46M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:30 PM ETProcore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Procore Technologies press release (NYSE:PCOR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $186.43M (+41.2% Y/Y) beats by $10.46M.
- Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook:
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $189 million to $191 million vs $185.87M consensus, representing year-over-year growth of 29% to 31%.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (10%) to (11%).
- Full Year 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $707 million to $709 million vs $692.94M consensus, representing year-over-year growth of 37% to 38%.
- Including $30 million from Levelset.
- Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of (11%) to (12%).
- Shares +4.5%.
