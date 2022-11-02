Tutor Perini GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.74, revenue of $1.07B beats by $116.55M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:31 PM ETTutor Perini Corporation (TPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tutor Perini press release (NYSE:TPC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.74.
- Revenue of $1.07B (-8.5% Y/Y) beats by $116.55M.
- Backlog was $8.4 billion as of September 30, 2022, level compared to the same period last year.
- “We generated strong operating cash in the third quarter of 2022, setting a new record operating cash result for the first nine months of any year since 2008, and expect that operating cash will be continue to be solid for the rest of this year and in 2023,” said Ronald Tutor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
