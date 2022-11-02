Tandem Diabetes Care GAAP EPS of -$0.76 misses by $0.71, revenue of $204.55M misses by $2.74M

  • Tandem Diabetes Care press release (NASDAQ:TNDM): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.76 misses by $0.71.
  • Revenue of $204.55M (+13.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.74M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million, compared to $26.9 million, or 5 percent and 15 percent of non-GAAP sales
  • $608.7 million in cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments as of September 30, 2022.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Non-GAAP sales are estimated to be in the range of $800 million to $805 million, which represents an annual sales growth of 14 percent to 15 percent compared to 2021. That compares with the consensus of $835.81M
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be approximately 52 percent, compared to the prior guidance of 52 percent to 53 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be approximately 7 percent to 8 percent of sales, compared to the prior guidance of 11 percent of sales.
  • Shares -22%.

