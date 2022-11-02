HubSpot Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.18, revenue of $443.96M beats by $17.92M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:31 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HubSpot press release (NYSE:HUBS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $443.96M (+30.9% Y/Y) beats by $17.92M.
- Q4 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $444M to $446M vs. consensus of $449.63M; Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $47M to $49M; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.82 to $0.84 vs. consensus of $0.79; This assumes approximately 51.2M weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.705B to $1.707B vs. consensus of $1.69B; Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $152M to $154M; Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.48 to $2.50 vs. consensus of $2.27; This assumes approximately 51.1M weighted average diluted shares outstanding
