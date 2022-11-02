CF Industries GAAP EPS of $2.18 misses by $1.32, revenue of $2.32B misses by $70M
- CF Industries press release (NYSE:CF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.18 misses by $1.32.
- Revenue of $2.32B (+70.6% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
Average selling prices for 2022 were higher than 2021 across all segments due to decreased global supply availability, as higher global energy costs reduced global operating rates and geopolitical factors disrupted the global fertilizer supply chain. Sales volumes in the third quarter of 2022 were higher than 2021 due to greater supply availability from higher production as well as higher starting inventories in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2021.
Board Authorizes New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Program
In the third quarter of 2022, the average cost of natural gas reflected in the Company’s cost of sales was $8.35 per MMBtu compared to the average cost of natural gas in cost of sales of $4.21 per MMBtu in 2021.
