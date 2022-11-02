Barrett Business GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.22, revenue of $273.8M beats by $0.83M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:33 PM ETBarrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Barrett Business press release (NASDAQ:BBSI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $273.8M (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.83M.
- Outlook:
- In light of continued strong performance, BBSI is increasing its outlook for 2022 and now expects the following:
- Gross billings growth of 12% to 13%, increased from 11% to 13% in the prior outlook
- Growth in the average number of WSEs of 8% to 9%, increased from 7% to 8% in the prior outlook
- Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.1% to 3.2%, increased from 3.05% to 3.15%
- Effective annual tax rate to remain 26% to 28%, consistent with the prior outlook
