Revolve Group GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09, revenue of $268.71M beats by $11M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:33 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Revolve Group press release (NYSE:RVLV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $268.71M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $11M.
- Active customers increased by 84,000 during the third quarter of 2022, growing to 2,249,000 as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 34% year-over-year.
- "With our profitable business model and strong balance sheet, we are excited about our continued investments in our brand and technology that we believe will enable us to further capture market share in pursuit of our very large global market opportunity," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente.
