Revolve Group GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09, revenue of $268.71M beats by $11M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:33 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Revolve Group press release (NYSE:RVLV): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $268.71M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $11M.
  • Active customers increased by 84,000 during the third quarter of 2022, growing to 2,249,000 as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 34% year-over-year.
  • "With our profitable business model and strong balance sheet, we are excited about our continued investments in our brand and technology that we believe will enable us to further capture market share in pursuit of our very large global market opportunity," said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.