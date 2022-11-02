Ingersoll-Rand Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.52B beats by $70M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:36 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll-Rand press release (NYSE:IR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.52B (+15.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Record third-quarter orders of $1,655 million, up 10%, or 14% organic
-
2022 Guidance
- Raising full-year 2022 organic revenue growth range expectation by 100 bps to 12% to 14%, and re-affirming total revenue growth of 11% to 13% vs. 11.48% consensus
- Raising Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to a range of $1,400 to $1,425 million despite an incremental ~$20 million of expected FX headwinds vs prior guidance
Comments