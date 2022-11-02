EVERTEC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.18, revenue of $145.8M beats by $1.25M

  • EVERTEC press release (NYSE:EVTC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $145.8M (-0.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.25M.
  • 2022 Outlook
  • The Company's financial outlook for 2022 is as follows:
  • Total consolidated revenue continues to be anticipated between $607 million and $615 million vs $609.54M consensus.
  • Adjusted earnings per common share is now expected to be between $2.36 to $2.47 vs $2.57 consensus representing a decline of 14% to 10% as compared to $2.74 in 2021.
  • Capital expenditures continue to be expected at approximately $60 million.
  • Effective tax rate is now anticipated between 17% and 18%, compared to 14% to 15% previously estimated.

