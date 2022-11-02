Robinhood stock gains after positive Q3 adjusted EBITDA, lower cost guidance

Nov. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbed 4.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the fintech posted positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 and lowered its guidance for full-year operating expenses.

"In the third quarter we achieved our goal of reaching adjusted EBITDA profitability, a quarter earlier than planned," said CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev.

The company now expects 2022 GAAP total operating expenses to be $2.34B-$2.40B vs. prior range of $2.46B-$2.60B. For Q4, operating expenses are expected to be $500M-$560M, less than the Visible Alpha estimate of $609M.

Excluding share-based compensation, the company expects operating expenses of $1.69B-$1.71B for the year, or down 9%-10% from 2021, compared with its prior range of $1.70B-$1.76B, down 7%-10%.

Q3 net revenue of $361M, trailing the $368M consensus, rose from $318M in Q2 and declined from $365M in Q3 2021.

Average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose to $63 from $56 in Q2.

Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto transaction-based revenue of $51M fell from $58M in the prior quarter. Options transaction-based revenue was $124M, up 10% Q/Q; and equities transaction-based revenue rose 7% Q/Q to $31M..

Monthly active users fell to 12.2M from 14.0M in the prior quarter. Assets under custody increased 1% to $64.6B vs. Q2, primarily driven by by net deposits, partly offset by lower market asset valuations.

Q3 operating expenses of $535M fell 12% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EBTIDA of $47M vs. -$80M in Q2 and $M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 vs. -$0.31 consensus, compares with -$0.34 in the prior quarter and -$2.06 in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.11, revenue of $361M misses by $6.8M

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.