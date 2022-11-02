Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock climbed 4.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the fintech posted positive adjusted EBITDA in Q3 and lowered its guidance for full-year operating expenses.

"In the third quarter we achieved our goal of reaching adjusted EBITDA profitability, a quarter earlier than planned," said CEO and co-founder Vlad Tenev.

The company now expects 2022 GAAP total operating expenses to be $2.34B-$2.40B vs. prior range of $2.46B-$2.60B. For Q4, operating expenses are expected to be $500M-$560M, less than the Visible Alpha estimate of $609M.

Excluding share-based compensation, the company expects operating expenses of $1.69B-$1.71B for the year, or down 9%-10% from 2021, compared with its prior range of $1.70B-$1.76B, down 7%-10%.

Q3 net revenue of $361M, trailing the $368M consensus, rose from $318M in Q2 and declined from $365M in Q3 2021.

Average revenue per user, or ARPU, rose to $63 from $56 in Q2.

Robinhood's (HOOD) crypto transaction-based revenue of $51M fell from $58M in the prior quarter. Options transaction-based revenue was $124M, up 10% Q/Q; and equities transaction-based revenue rose 7% Q/Q to $31M..

Monthly active users fell to 12.2M from 14.0M in the prior quarter. Assets under custody increased 1% to $64.6B vs. Q2, primarily driven by by net deposits, partly offset by lower market asset valuations.

Q3 operating expenses of $535M fell 12% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y.

Q3 adjusted EBTIDA of $47M vs. -$80M in Q2 and $M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 vs. -$0.31 consensus, compares with -$0.34 in the prior quarter and -$2.06 in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Robinhood Markets (HOOD) GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.11, revenue of $361M misses by $6.8M