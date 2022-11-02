Nevro GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $2.32, revenue of $100.5M beats by $1.34M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nevro press release (NYSE:NVRO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $2.32.
- Revenue of $100.5M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.34M.
- Third Quarter 2022 Income from Operations of $82.1 Million, or Non-GAAP Loss from Operations of $22.9 Million Excluding Credits Related to Patent Litigation Settlement; Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $3.8 Million
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $386.9 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $76.1 million from June 30, 2022.
- Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $69.3 million, compared to $64.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
