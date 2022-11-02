Nevro GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $2.32, revenue of $100.5M beats by $1.34M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Nevro press release (NYSE:NVRO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.22 beats by $2.32.
  • Revenue of $100.5M (+7.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.34M.
  • Third Quarter 2022 Income from Operations of $82.1 Million, or Non-GAAP Loss from Operations of $22.9 Million Excluding Credits Related to Patent Litigation Settlement; Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $3.8 Million
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $386.9 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $76.1 million from June 30, 2022. 
  • Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $69.3 million, compared to $64.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.