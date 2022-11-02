Nu Skin Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47, revenue of $537.81M

Nov. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Nu Skin press release (NYSE:NUS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47.
  • Revenue of $537.81M (-16.1% Y/Y).
  • Gross margin of 67.7% or 72.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 75.2%
  • Outlook: Anticipating that the challenging global macro pressures persist, our 2022 revenue guidance is expected to be $2.20 to $2.25 billion, with an approximate 5 to 7 percent foreign currency headwind," said Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "We anticipate reported EPS of $1.25 to $1.45 or $2.40 to $2.60 excluding charges associated with the second-half restructuring and impairment charges and our Q4 2021 exit from Grow Tech.

