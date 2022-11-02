Diversified Healthcare Trust FFO of -$0.06 misses by $0.07, revenue of $322.92M beats by $2.6M
- Diversified Healthcare Trust press release (NASDAQ:DHC): Q3 FFO of -$0.06 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $322.92M (-4.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.6M.
- Same property Cash Basis NOI increased compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily resulting from increased net leasing activity, partially offset by increases in utility expenses due to higher energy rates caused by inflation, as well as decreases in occupancy at certain of DHC's comparable properties.
- DHC entered into new and renewal leases for an aggregate of 220,910 rentable square feet at weighted average rents that were 2.4% higher than prior rents for the same space.
- As of September 30, 2022, DHC had approximately $800.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
