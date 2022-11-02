APA Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.19, revenue of $2.89B beats by $540M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:37 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- APA press release (NASDAQ:APA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $2.89B (+40.3% Y/Y) beats by $540M.
- Announced a doubling of the quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of $1.00 per share;
- APA’s full-year capital investment guidance remains unchanged at $1.725 billion. The company expects fourthquarter adjusted production to be in the range of 328,000 to 332,000 BOE per day, up more than 5% from the third quarter, with the increase expected to be driven by higher oil production across its assets.
