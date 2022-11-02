STAAR Surgical Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.17, revenue of $76.05M beats by $1.1M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:38 PM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- STAAR Surgical press release (NASDAQ:STAA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $76.05M (+30.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
- ICL Sales of $72M, +33% Y/Y.
- CEO comment: Despite stringent COVID policies in China we achieved strong results in the third quarter and expect our EVO lenses to capture more than 25% of China’s estimated 1.2 million annual refractive procedures by the end of 2022. However, due to tighter COVID restrictions in China resulting in expected delayed demand in the fourth quarter, ongoing headwinds in Europe, weakness in the Yen and Euro, and lower Other Products sales, we now anticipate total net sales will be approximately $285 million for fiscal 2022, which represents $300 million adjusted for constant currency. Our fiscal 2022 outlook includes ICL sales of approximately $272 million, representing approximately 28% year over year growth, and Other Products sales of approximately $13 million.”
