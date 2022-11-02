World Wrestling Entertainment GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.02, revenue of $304.6M beats by $20.54M
Nov. 02, 2022 4:40 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- World Wrestling Entertainment press release (NYSE:WWE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $304.6M (+19.1% Y/Y) beats by $20.54M.
- Operating Income was $58.9 million, a decrease of 8%; and Adjusted OIBDA1 was $91.2 million, an increase of 17%
- Returned $9.1 million of capital to shareholders through dividends paid.
2022 Outlook: In February, the Company issued Adjusted OIBDA guidance of $360 - $375 million for the full year 2022. In August, the Company raised its guidance to $370 - $385 million.
Based on performance through the first nine months of the year as well management’s current expectations for the fourth quarter, the Company now expects full year 2022 Adjusted OIBDA to be at the upper-end of the range of $370 - $385 million.
Comments (1)